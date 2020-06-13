378 Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO📍
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 49
1 of 69
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 3
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 15
Having trouble with Craigslist Colorado Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
With perfect weather, crisp mountain air, little traffic, and some of the nicest people you will ever meet, it's pretty tempting to let your guard down and sign up with the first charming little apartment you see. However, a little strategy is needed to get the best deal on a rental around here.
Rate Increases. So you've found an apartment in a popular location for less than $600 a month and you’re wondering what the catch is. Well, look very carefully at your lease. A popular trend among landlords in the Springs is to raise the rent $50 every six months. That means you would be paying $700 a month for the next year's lease, $800 for the year after that, and so on. Others will charge fees for ridiculous things, like notes in the suggestion box, or fixing your toilet. Beware of lousy landlords, especially if the rent is too good to be true.
Get a Ride. Life without out a car here would be extremely difficult. Due to budget cuts, the buses only run on weekdays... and only days, not nights. The downtown area is easily bikeable, but that can get pretty rough after a good snowstorm. Moral of the story: own your own ride.
Winter Commuters. Due to a weak economy and major budget cuts, the local government has cut back on snow clearing. For those who don't feel comfortable driving in six inches of snow, look for an apartment near a major highway, as the primary roads are the first to be cleared after a major snow storm. It's also a pretty easy drive from the east side because the terrain is flat, completely lacking in any huge cliffs for your vehicle to go plunging off of. But, if you've got snow tires and chains, four-wheel or all-wheel drive, and the driving savvy to take on the snowy, snaking roads in the foothills of the west side, then go for it. It's been done. It's just not a great spot for the inexperienced, or the faint of heart.
Pets. In some cities, it's popular to charge a pet deposit. In some, it's a non-refundable pet fee. In others, it's pet rent. Well, here it's all three. Colorado Springs is full of dog lovers and dog-loving apartments. Even the bigger breeds are accepted at most places. However, be prepared to fork over a good chunk of change for your loved poochies.
Getting to know your neighborhood before the big move will greatly affect your quality of life. Are you starting a family, on the hunt for a bachelor pad, looking for a comfortable and quiet place to sleep, or do you just need an average, lower cost kind of place? Well, this breakdown of the major boroughs will help guide you to the neighborhood that best fits your needs and personality.
Central
Downtown. This is not your typical downtown. There's no billboards or skyscrapers cluttering the skyline. The scene looks more like a small mountain town, full of quaint little shops and an unassuming nightlife of music, dancing, and that rare breed of brew-pub that satisfies beer connoisseurs and foodies alike. Yes, I'll have a cold beer with my tiger prawns wrapped in applewood bacon, stuffed with gouda, and topped with "Beernaise" sauce. Mmmmm.
Old North End. Nested in between Colorado College, the Monument Valley Park, and Penrose Hospital is this delightful little neighborhood. It's an old, established area with a vigilante homeowners association, making for a slightly cookie-cutter scene. It's a little pricey, but a great location for people that attend college, work in the nearby downtown area, or work in the medical field. And for those accident-prone apartment seekers, you’ll enjoy that the ER is just a short walk away (and an even shorter drive!). Also, it's an easy horseback ride to the annual "Whiskey for My Men, Beer for My Horses" event of microbrew celebrations set amongst foot-stomping, beer-broasting bluegrass music and big-ass belt buckles.
West
Rockrimmon. This neighborhood in the Rocky Mountain foothills is very luring. With the U.S. Air Force Academy nearby, there are lots of high-ranking military officers among other well-off residents (high tech professionals, college professors, and business owners among them). But, commuters beware, there isn't a straight road in the whole area, and it's not uncommon to run into traffic because of herds of deer and bighorn sheep roaming the streets.
Mountain Shadows. Just south of Rockrimmon is another rugged foothill neighborhood. It's all winding, hilly roads with tons of wildlife and miles of hiking and biking trails.
Old Colorado City. This neighborhood is eclectic and blue-collar at once. It gets an old-town feel from the rows of renovated saloons and brothels built in the prohibition days. There are hundreds of shops, galleries, and restaurants that ring in the tourist money without any blatant touristy gimmicks. There are also a few best-kept-secret bars that you can only find by walking around and keeping your ears open. You just may stumble into an old garage with bar stools, the best jazz you've ever heard, microbrews, and manchetta-laced truffle skinny fries. Yum.
Pleasant Valley. This neighborhood is an enclave of empty-nesters and young families. People move here to escape the crowds and tourist shops into a quiet mountain home, tucked away from it all.
East
Gleneagle. In far, far north Colorado Springs, this little neighborhood sits in a quiet, secluded area adjacent to the Air Force Academy. Its elevation lends panoramic views of the mountains and the city lights, the trees are old and towering, and the people give this neighborhood a strong small-town character.
Briargate. In the northeastern area of the springs is a small-town vibe with a more finished look. There are newer homes and apartments, lots of community parks, and winding sidewalks full of dog lovers. The neighborhood is made up of military personnel, and golf enthusiasts.
Brookwood. With just one road going in and out of this neighborhood, Brookwood is like a secret hideaway nested in a big, bustling city. Many families live here due to its secluded feel and its amenities.
South
Cheyenne Mountain. This southern neighborhood is conveniently located near The Broadmoor, the city's biggest tourism employer, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the city's most prestigious and intriguing military employer. Its residents enjoy a convenient commute to work and breathtaking views.
Broadmoor. With The Broadmoor resort as its centerpiece, this neighborhood lives a fancy-pants life of golfing, tennis, and spa days; not to mention the well-known Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Now that you have the gist of renting around the Springs, go and enjoy the surroundings of your apartment to-be. There're so many amazing places for hikers, fishers, hunters, art crawlers, shopaholics, skaters, and music lovers. Find your pocket and enjoy the adventure and freedom of living in Colorado Springs.
June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month
Colorado Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,278 for a two-bedroom. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Colorado
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Colorado Springs, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
- Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,278 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Colorado Springs.
- While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Colorado Springs’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Colorado Springs renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Ap...
Here’s how Colorado Springs ranks on:
Apartment List has released Colorado Springs’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Colorado Springs renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Despite high scores in most categories, renters in Colorado Springs were dissatisfied with jobs and career opportunities, affordability and public transit."
Key findings in Colorado Springs include the following:
- Colorado Springs renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Colorado Springs were social life and recreational activities, which both received A grades.
- The areas of concern to Colorado Springs renters are jobs and career opportunities (C+), affordability (C+) and public transit (C).
- Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall grade of B-.
- Colorado Springs earned similar scores to nearby cities like Denver (B+), but earned lower marks than Boulder (A+), Littleton (A+) and Fort Collins (A).
- Colorado Springs did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Phoenix, AZ (B-), and Columbus, OH (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love the people and the outdoors. Unfortunately the cost of living is high and entry level jobs are hard to find." – Nicole S.
- "I love how close my city is to the mountains. Friendly people and lots to do. I don’t like when it snows a ton, but it’s worth it." – Malissa S.
- "It’s beautiful and there’s always something to do outside in any season. But it’s kind of like a big small town, so everything shuts down early at night. Being a transient city, with lots of people moving every few years, it can be hard to make friends." – Carrie
- "I love the scenery, but there’s not much to do unless you love the outdoors." – Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.