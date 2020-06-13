378 Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Renter's Advocate

With perfect weather, crisp mountain air, little traffic, and some of the nicest people you will ever meet, it's pretty tempting to let your guard down and sign up with the first charming little apartment you see. However, a little strategy is needed to get the best deal on a rental around here.

Rate Increases. So you've found an apartment in a popular location for less than $600 a month and you’re wondering what the catch is. Well, look very carefully at your lease. A popular trend among landlords in the Springs is to raise the rent $50 every six months. That means you would be paying $700 a month for the next year's lease, $800 for the year after that, and so on. Others will charge fees for ridiculous things, like notes in the suggestion box, or fixing your toilet. Beware of lousy landlords, especially if the rent is too good to be true.

Get a Ride. Life without out a car here would be extremely difficult. Due to budget cuts, the buses only run on weekdays... and only days, not nights. The downtown area is easily bikeable, but that can get pretty rough after a good snowstorm. Moral of the story: own your own ride.

Winter Commuters. Due to a weak economy and major budget cuts, the local government has cut back on snow clearing. For those who don't feel comfortable driving in six inches of snow, look for an apartment near a major highway, as the primary roads are the first to be cleared after a major snow storm. It's also a pretty easy drive from the east side because the terrain is flat, completely lacking in any huge cliffs for your vehicle to go plunging off of. But, if you've got snow tires and chains, four-wheel or all-wheel drive, and the driving savvy to take on the snowy, snaking roads in the foothills of the west side, then go for it. It's been done. It's just not a great spot for the inexperienced, or the faint of heart.

Pets. In some cities, it's popular to charge a pet deposit. In some, it's a non-refundable pet fee. In others, it's pet rent. Well, here it's all three. Colorado Springs is full of dog lovers and dog-loving apartments. Even the bigger breeds are accepted at most places. However, be prepared to fork over a good chunk of change for your loved poochies.