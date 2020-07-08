2317 Washo Circle

Amenities

Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022



This charming townhome has an open living concept on the main level. The Kitchen and Living Room are open to each other with a breakfast bar separating them. The Master Bedroom is located on the upper level, it has an adjoining 5-piece Master Bath and walk-in closet. There are also 2 additional spacious Bedrooms and a full bath located on the upper level of this townhome. Each unit has a privacy fenced patio area.



**The video is of a different unit with the same layout.**



Standard pet policy - 2 pets max, no puppies, no aggressive breeds, cats must be fixed. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet, and $25/month pet rent for each pet after the first.



Due to the recent progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 8/19/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.