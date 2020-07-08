All apartments in Cimarron Hills
2317 Washo Circle
Location

2317 Washo Circle, Cimarron Hills, CO 80915
Cimarron Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022

This charming townhome has an open living concept on the main level. The Kitchen and Living Room are open to each other with a breakfast bar separating them. The Master Bedroom is located on the upper level, it has an adjoining 5-piece Master Bath and walk-in closet. There are also 2 additional spacious Bedrooms and a full bath located on the upper level of this townhome. Each unit has a privacy fenced patio area.

**The video is of a different unit with the same layout.**

Standard pet policy - 2 pets max, no puppies, no aggressive breeds, cats must be fixed. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet, and $25/month pet rent for each pet after the first.

Due to the recent progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 8/19/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Washo Circle have any available units?
2317 Washo Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2317 Washo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Washo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Washo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Washo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Washo Circle offer parking?
No, 2317 Washo Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Washo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Washo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Washo Circle have a pool?
No, 2317 Washo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Washo Circle have accessible units?
No, 2317 Washo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Washo Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Washo Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Washo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Washo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
