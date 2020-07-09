All apartments in Cimarron Hills
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3

1165 Chiricahua Loop · (719) 249-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1165 Chiricahua Loop, Cimarron Hills, CO 80915
Cimarron Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a four-plex near Peterson and Shriever Air Force Bases. Close to Powers Blvd for dining and shopping. Laundry room on site. Off street parking. Utilities not included. Pets not allowed.

Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have any available units?
1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have?
Some of 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cimarron Hills.
Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 offers parking.
Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have a pool?
No, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 has accessible units.
Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
