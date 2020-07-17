1011-A N. Corona Street

Amenities

Beautiful Cottage 3 bed/2 bath Near Downtown! - New interior paint, Original woodwork, 2 Butler's pantries with lots of kitchen cabinets and storage, refinished fir & hickory floors! Pocket doors in living to adjoining formal dining, Fireplace, Corian countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook with glass doors that lead to backyard or can be used as sun/mud room. Clawfoot antique soaking tub, walk-in shower, large covered front porch with swing, brass antique light fixtures and crown molding. Lawn Maintenance included - Auto Sprinkler System, Fenced backyard w/playhouse plus designated garden area has lots of potential! This home is a must see - won't last long!



