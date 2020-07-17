All apartments in Cimarron Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1011-A N. Corona Street

1011 Western Drive · (719) 418-6036 ext. 6036
Location

1011 Western Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO 80915
Cimarron Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011-A N. Corona Street · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Cottage 3 bed/2 bath Near Downtown! - New interior paint, Original woodwork, 2 Butler's pantries with lots of kitchen cabinets and storage, refinished fir & hickory floors! Pocket doors in living to adjoining formal dining, Fireplace, Corian countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook with glass doors that lead to backyard or can be used as sun/mud room. Clawfoot antique soaking tub, walk-in shower, large covered front porch with swing, brass antique light fixtures and crown molding. Lawn Maintenance included - Auto Sprinkler System, Fenced backyard w/playhouse plus designated garden area has lots of potential! This home is a must see - won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3302625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011-A N. Corona Street have any available units?
1011-A N. Corona Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011-A N. Corona Street have?
Some of 1011-A N. Corona Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011-A N. Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011-A N. Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011-A N. Corona Street pet-friendly?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cimarron Hills.
Does 1011-A N. Corona Street offer parking?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street does not offer parking.
Does 1011-A N. Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011-A N. Corona Street have a pool?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011-A N. Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011-A N. Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011-A N. Corona Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011-A N. Corona Street does not have units with air conditioning.
