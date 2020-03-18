Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

9150 E Arbor Cir Unit G Available 04/01/20 ****Available April 1st Updated condo in a great location, The Enclave at DTC! - This condo will be available April 1st, 2020 New paint and carpet throughout! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, master bath and opens onto your private deck, facing the open space. Unit comes with all appliances, including New washer and dryer. Extra storage closet off the private deck.



Great location and within walking distance to light rail station. Very convenient to I-25, DTC area. Off Street parking.



12 mo lease

NO SMOKING. NO PETS.



Amenities include a Fitness Facility, Clubhouse, and Community Pool. Rent includes Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Sewer and Water.



**Schedule a showing today. This will rent fast!!



For showings please call or text Christine at 720-469-9116 with American Property Solutions or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5605550)