6453 South Dallas Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Englewood will welcome you with 1,222 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, porch, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Greenwood Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Pets under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #900652 .



