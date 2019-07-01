All apartments in Cherry Creek
6453 South Dallas Court

6453 South Dallas Court · No Longer Available
Location

6453 South Dallas Court, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #900652 .

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Englewood will welcome you with 1,222 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, porch, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Greenwood Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Pets under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #900652 .

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 South Dallas Court have any available units?
6453 South Dallas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6453 South Dallas Court have?
Some of 6453 South Dallas Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 South Dallas Court currently offering any rent specials?
6453 South Dallas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 South Dallas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6453 South Dallas Court is pet friendly.
Does 6453 South Dallas Court offer parking?
Yes, 6453 South Dallas Court offers parking.
Does 6453 South Dallas Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6453 South Dallas Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 South Dallas Court have a pool?
Yes, 6453 South Dallas Court has a pool.
Does 6453 South Dallas Court have accessible units?
No, 6453 South Dallas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 South Dallas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6453 South Dallas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 South Dallas Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6453 South Dallas Court has units with air conditioning.
