6435 South Dayton Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:42 PM

6435 South Dayton Street

6435 South Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6435 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Englewood will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinet fixtures. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage along with a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the balcony or community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Silo Park. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Torchys Tacos, ViewHouse Centennial, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the RTD Park-N-Ride, I-25, and I-225.

Nearby schools include High Plains Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 South Dayton Street have any available units?
6435 South Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6435 South Dayton Street have?
Some of 6435 South Dayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 South Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6435 South Dayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 South Dayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 South Dayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6435 South Dayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6435 South Dayton Street offers parking.
Does 6435 South Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6435 South Dayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 South Dayton Street have a pool?
Yes, 6435 South Dayton Street has a pool.
Does 6435 South Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 6435 South Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 South Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 South Dayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 South Dayton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6435 South Dayton Street has units with air conditioning.

