6435 South Dayton Street

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Englewood will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinet fixtures. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage along with a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the balcony or community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Silo Park. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Torchys Tacos, ViewHouse Centennial, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the RTD Park-N-Ride, I-25, and I-225.



Nearby schools include High Plains Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



