6420 S Dayton st J05

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

DTC Quiet Condominium For Rent - Property Id: 286878



Modern renovated second level, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in quiet Appletree East Community. In the heart of the Denver Tech Center, you will love being within walking distance to light rail station, restaurants, shopping and Fiddlers Green concert venue. Your new home includes a completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets and flooring. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. The spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space also has access to the large balcony. Separate utility closet for a washer and dryer(included). Steps away from parking, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, and public transportation. You do not want to miss this one!

No Pets Allowed



