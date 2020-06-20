All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

6420 S Dayton st J05

6420 South Dayton Street · (303) 512-3599
Location

6420 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit J05 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
DTC Quiet Condominium For Rent - Property Id: 286878

Modern renovated second level, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in quiet Appletree East Community. In the heart of the Denver Tech Center, you will love being within walking distance to light rail station, restaurants, shopping and Fiddlers Green concert venue. Your new home includes a completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets and flooring. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. The spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space also has access to the large balcony. Separate utility closet for a washer and dryer(included). Steps away from parking, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, and public transportation. You do not want to miss this one!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286878
Property Id 286878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have any available units?
6420 S Dayton st J05 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have?
Some of 6420 S Dayton st J05's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 S Dayton st J05 currently offering any rent specials?
6420 S Dayton st J05 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 S Dayton st J05 pet-friendly?
No, 6420 S Dayton st J05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 offer parking?
Yes, 6420 S Dayton st J05 does offer parking.
Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 S Dayton st J05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have a pool?
Yes, 6420 S Dayton st J05 has a pool.
Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have accessible units?
No, 6420 S Dayton st J05 does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 S Dayton st J05 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 S Dayton st J05 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 S Dayton st J05 does not have units with air conditioning.
