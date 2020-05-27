All apartments in Cherry Creek
Cherry Creek, CO
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive

10746 East Maplewood Drive · (303) 521-5420
Location

10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,720

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2375 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement.
* Cherry Creek School district.
Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.
* Near Cherry Creek Lake, I-25, I-225, DTC/Tech Center, Bike Trails and Shopping Centers.
*Large Living Room, Big Family Room, Dining Room, Gallery at Basement, Fireplace
* Large Deck with Nice Backyard
*Small Pet OK.
*New Roof, New Paint & New Garage Door
*Tenant Pays Water, Trash, Gas & Electric with care of Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have any available units?
10746 East Maplewood Drive has a unit available for $2,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 10746 East Maplewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10746 East Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10746 East Maplewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10746 East Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10746 East Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10746 East Maplewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10746 East Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10746 East Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10746 East Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10746 East Maplewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10746 East Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10746 East Maplewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
