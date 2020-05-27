10746 East Maplewood Drive

Amenities
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement.
* Cherry Creek School district.
Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.
* Near Cherry Creek Lake, I-25, I-225, DTC/Tech Center, Bike Trails and Shopping Centers.
*Large Living Room, Big Family Room, Dining Room, Gallery at Basement, Fireplace
* Large Deck with Nice Backyard
*Small Pet OK.
*New Roof, New Paint & New Garage Door
*Tenant Pays Water, Trash, Gas & Electric with care of Yard