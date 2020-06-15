All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10263 E Peakview Ave #C202

10263 East Peakview Avenue · (720) 575-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10263 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Peakview Pointe - Englewood - Remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Cherry Creek High School district!
Newer carpet, paint, appliances and lighting. Laundry in unit! Vaulted ceilings and storage!
Fireplace in living room. Deck for amazing entertaining.

Community pool makes summer time days go by! (Due to COVID-19 pool opening has not been determined).

1 deeded parking spot and 1 guest parking pass.
Convenient to transportation, highway, shops and restaurants. You will love this condo!

(Tenant occupied, need 24-hour notice to show).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2467473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have any available units?
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have?
Some of 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 currently offering any rent specials?
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 is pet friendly.
Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 offer parking?
Yes, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 does offer parking.
Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have a pool?
Yes, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 has a pool.
Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have accessible units?
No, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 does not have units with air conditioning.
