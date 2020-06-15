Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool guest parking

10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Peakview Pointe - Englewood - Remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Cherry Creek High School district!

Newer carpet, paint, appliances and lighting. Laundry in unit! Vaulted ceilings and storage!

Fireplace in living room. Deck for amazing entertaining.



Community pool makes summer time days go by! (Due to COVID-19 pool opening has not been determined).



1 deeded parking spot and 1 guest parking pass.

Convenient to transportation, highway, shops and restaurants. You will love this condo!



(Tenant occupied, need 24-hour notice to show).



No Cats Allowed



