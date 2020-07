Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed garage parking 24hr laundry guest parking online portal

You will take pride in living within our beautifully landscaped community that offers amenities including swimming pool, playground, tennis court, fitness center and MORE! Centennial East is located within the sought after and top-rated Cherry Creek School District. Call today to schedule your tour of your new apartment home at Centennial East Apartments!