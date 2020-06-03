All apartments in Centennial
Last updated November 8 2019 at 7:07 PM

9044 East Phillips Drive

9044 East Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9044 East Phillips Drive, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Town Home with Stunning Kitchen near Park Meadows Mall!
Two Master Suites Upstairs!

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 21, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog or cat permitted with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space!
* 2 master bedrooms! One with 5-piece bath with soaker tub and walk-in closet.
* Hardwood floors on main level
* Gas fireplace
* Great location in complex near pond and park
* Near Park Meadows Mall, convenient access to shopping, dining and more!
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, Attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 East Phillips Drive have any available units?
9044 East Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 9044 East Phillips Drive have?
Some of 9044 East Phillips Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9044 East Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9044 East Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 East Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9044 East Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9044 East Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9044 East Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 9044 East Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9044 East Phillips Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 East Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 9044 East Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9044 East Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 9044 East Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 East Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9044 East Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9044 East Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9044 East Phillips Drive has units with air conditioning.

