9044 East Phillips Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Town Home with Stunning Kitchen near Park Meadows Mall!

Two Master Suites Upstairs!



AVAILABILITY DATE: October 21, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog or cat permitted with size and breed approval



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space!

* 2 master bedrooms! One with 5-piece bath with soaker tub and walk-in closet.

* Hardwood floors on main level

* Gas fireplace

* Great location in complex near pond and park

* Near Park Meadows Mall, convenient access to shopping, dining and more!

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, Attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*