8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near I25 And Dry Creek - Very Close To Light Rail - Cleaned and ready for immediate occupancy; this is a 2nd Floor Unit. Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this gorgeous condo with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS for rent in the DTC! This upper level condo offers 1,148 square feet, an attached one car garage, and location, location, location! Practically walking distance from Light Rail. With warm colors, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and media nook, an open dining area, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded maple cabinets, and easy to clean laminate wood floors, this is it! Each master bedroom is on the opposite end of the condo, and both offer a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Off the living room is access to your private balcony. Additionally, the laundry area includes use of the clothes washer and dryer! Does it get any better? YES! This condo has air conditioning, an attached one car garage, plus a seasonal pool! Water/sewer and on-site trash are included in the rent. Cherry Creek Schools! Walking distance to light rail! So many details, such a beautiful condo!



No Pets Accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4864874)