All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823

8707 East Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8707 East Dry Creek Road, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near I25 And Dry Creek - Very Close To Light Rail - Cleaned and ready for immediate occupancy; this is a 2nd Floor Unit. Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this gorgeous condo with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS for rent in the DTC! This upper level condo offers 1,148 square feet, an attached one car garage, and location, location, location! Practically walking distance from Light Rail. With warm colors, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and media nook, an open dining area, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded maple cabinets, and easy to clean laminate wood floors, this is it! Each master bedroom is on the opposite end of the condo, and both offer a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Off the living room is access to your private balcony. Additionally, the laundry area includes use of the clothes washer and dryer! Does it get any better? YES! This condo has air conditioning, an attached one car garage, plus a seasonal pool! Water/sewer and on-site trash are included in the rent. Cherry Creek Schools! Walking distance to light rail! So many details, such a beautiful condo!

No Pets Accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have any available units?
8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have?
Some of 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 currently offering any rent specials?
8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 pet-friendly?
No, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 offer parking?
Yes, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 offers parking.
Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have a pool?
Yes, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 has a pool.
Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have accessible units?
No, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8707 E Dry Creek Road #1823 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs