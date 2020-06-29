All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8352 East Phillips Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8352 East Phillips Place
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM

8352 East Phillips Place

8352 East Phillips Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8352 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Willow Creek will welcome you with 1,740 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, silostone countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy access to the community pool and tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Willow Creek Park. Also nearby are Target, Topgolf, Buffalo Wild Wings, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, trash, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8352 East Phillips Place have any available units?
8352 East Phillips Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8352 East Phillips Place have?
Some of 8352 East Phillips Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8352 East Phillips Place currently offering any rent specials?
8352 East Phillips Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8352 East Phillips Place pet-friendly?
No, 8352 East Phillips Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8352 East Phillips Place offer parking?
Yes, 8352 East Phillips Place offers parking.
Does 8352 East Phillips Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8352 East Phillips Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8352 East Phillips Place have a pool?
Yes, 8352 East Phillips Place has a pool.
Does 8352 East Phillips Place have accessible units?
No, 8352 East Phillips Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8352 East Phillips Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8352 East Phillips Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8352 East Phillips Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8352 East Phillips Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs