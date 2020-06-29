8352 East Phillips Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Willow Creek will welcome you with 1,740 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, silostone countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy access to the community pool and tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Willow Creek Park. Also nearby are Target, Topgolf, Buffalo Wild Wings, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, trash, and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.