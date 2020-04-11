All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:30 PM

8175 S Willow Street

8175 South Willow Street · (303) 796-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8175 South Willow Street, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
No better home than this in Willow Creek! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 Bath 2 car garage, finished basement with extra bedroom and bath. Park like yard, 3500 square foot 2 story. This exceptional home has new paint and carpet. all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. A/c, sprinkler system and security system. Stunning home, in great location close to park, tennis court, swimming pools and Cherry Creek Schools system. For more information please call Heartstone Properties 303-796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8175 S Willow Street have any available units?
8175 S Willow Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8175 S Willow Street have?
Some of 8175 S Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8175 S Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
8175 S Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 S Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8175 S Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 8175 S Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 8175 S Willow Street does offer parking.
Does 8175 S Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8175 S Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 S Willow Street have a pool?
Yes, 8175 S Willow Street has a pool.
Does 8175 S Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 8175 S Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8175 S Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8175 S Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8175 S Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8175 S Willow Street has units with air conditioning.
