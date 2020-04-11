8175 S Willow Street

Amenities
No better home than this in Willow Creek! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 Bath 2 car garage, finished basement with extra bedroom and bath. Park like yard, 3500 square foot 2 story. This exceptional home has new paint and carpet. all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. A/c, sprinkler system and security system. Stunning home, in great location close to park, tennis court, swimming pools and Cherry Creek Schools system. For more information please call Heartstone Properties 303-796-1248 ext 103