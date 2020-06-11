All apartments in Centennial
7950 South Race Court
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:05 PM

7950 South Race Court

7950 South Race Court · No Longer Available
Location

7950 South Race Court, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Village at Four Lakes will welcome you with 2,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, an island, and tile countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and a green house! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Abbott Park and Target and Sprouts. Also nearby are Streets of Southglen, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470, I-25, and E-470.

1 dog up to 25 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7950 South Race Court have any available units?
7950 South Race Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7950 South Race Court have?
Some of 7950 South Race Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 South Race Court currently offering any rent specials?
7950 South Race Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 South Race Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7950 South Race Court is pet friendly.
Does 7950 South Race Court offer parking?
Yes, 7950 South Race Court offers parking.
Does 7950 South Race Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7950 South Race Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 South Race Court have a pool?
No, 7950 South Race Court does not have a pool.
Does 7950 South Race Court have accessible units?
No, 7950 South Race Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 South Race Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7950 South Race Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7950 South Race Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7950 South Race Court has units with air conditioning.
