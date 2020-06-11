7950 South Race Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Village at Four Lakes will welcome you with 2,000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, an island, and tile countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and a green house! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Abbott Park and Target and Sprouts. Also nearby are Streets of Southglen, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470, I-25, and E-470.



1 dog up to 25 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



