Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:12 PM

7681 East Easter Place

7681 East Easter Place · No Longer Available
Location

7681 East Easter Place, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and living room perfect for entertaining! The inviting completed basement offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on ample sized walk-out back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7681 East Easter Place have any available units?
7681 East Easter Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 7681 East Easter Place currently offering any rent specials?
7681 East Easter Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7681 East Easter Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7681 East Easter Place is pet friendly.
Does 7681 East Easter Place offer parking?
No, 7681 East Easter Place does not offer parking.
Does 7681 East Easter Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7681 East Easter Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7681 East Easter Place have a pool?
No, 7681 East Easter Place does not have a pool.
Does 7681 East Easter Place have accessible units?
No, 7681 East Easter Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7681 East Easter Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7681 East Easter Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7681 East Easter Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7681 East Easter Place does not have units with air conditioning.

