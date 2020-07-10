All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7638 S Monaco Circle W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7638 S Monaco Circle W

7638 South Monaco Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

7638 South Monaco Circle West, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1bf428001 ----
HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in coveted Cherry Creek School District. This home includes an attached garage and fully enclosed patio. Master Suite has en-suite 5 piece master bath that includes separate toilet/bathtub area as well as a generous walk in closet.

GREAT LOCATION! This townhome is accompanied by mature trees located conveniently close to Denver Tech Center and Lone Tree and lies within the award winning Cherry Creek School District. Steps away from school bus stop, a block from walking/bike paths

OPEN LAYOUT: You are greeted with vaulted ceilings and windows that create a bright and spacious atmosphere, letting in ample light. The living room includes an electric fireplace and a sliding glass door that leads to your private patio, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Your kitchen has abundant cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and offers an area for seating. This kitchen opens up to a large dining room that flows right into living room for exemplifying an open layout living space. Main floor bedroom/office with solid french doors and ceiling fan make for a very comfortable space.The upper level includes a unique huge bedroom loft.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Dry Creek Elementary School, West Middle School, Cherry Creek High School

NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities including water/trash; 1 dog, 25 lbs or less, 1 year or older and house trained, $350 non-refundable pet fee. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). 12 or 18 month lease.

5 Piece Master Bath
Attached 1 Car Garage
Loft Features
Private Entrance
Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have any available units?
7638 S Monaco Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have?
Some of 7638 S Monaco Circle W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7638 S Monaco Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
7638 S Monaco Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7638 S Monaco Circle W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7638 S Monaco Circle W is pet friendly.
Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 7638 S Monaco Circle W offers parking.
Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7638 S Monaco Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have a pool?
No, 7638 S Monaco Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have accessible units?
No, 7638 S Monaco Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7638 S Monaco Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7638 S Monaco Circle W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7638 S Monaco Circle W has units with air conditioning.

