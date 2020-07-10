7638 S Monaco Circle W

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in coveted Cherry Creek School District. This home includes an attached garage and fully enclosed patio. Master Suite has en-suite 5 piece master bath that includes separate toilet/bathtub area as well as a generous walk in closet.



GREAT LOCATION! This townhome is accompanied by mature trees located conveniently close to Denver Tech Center and Lone Tree and lies within the award winning Cherry Creek School District. Steps away from school bus stop, a block from walking/bike paths



OPEN LAYOUT: You are greeted with vaulted ceilings and windows that create a bright and spacious atmosphere, letting in ample light. The living room includes an electric fireplace and a sliding glass door that leads to your private patio, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Your kitchen has abundant cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and offers an area for seating. This kitchen opens up to a large dining room that flows right into living room for exemplifying an open layout living space. Main floor bedroom/office with solid french doors and ceiling fan make for a very comfortable space.The upper level includes a unique huge bedroom loft.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Dry Creek Elementary School, West Middle School, Cherry Creek High School



NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities including water/trash; 1 dog, 25 lbs or less, 1 year or older and house trained, $350 non-refundable pet fee. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). 12 or 18 month lease.



