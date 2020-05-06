7334 South Xenia Circle ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Centennial will welcome you with 834 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the newly updated kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer in unit, access to the community clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hunters Hill Park. Also nearby are IKEA, Sprouts Farmers Market, Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and I-225.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



