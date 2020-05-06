All apartments in Centennial
7334 South Xenia Circle
7334 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt D · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Centennial will welcome you with 834 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the newly updated kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer in unit, access to the community clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hunters Hill Park. Also nearby are IKEA, Sprouts Farmers Market, Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and I-225.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

