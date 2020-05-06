All apartments in Centennial
6967 S Spruce Dr W

6967 South Spruce Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6967 South Spruce Drive West, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom/Three Bath, Ranch Style home located in Walnut Hills neighborhood in Centennial.
Three of the bedrooms are on the main floor and one is in the lower level. There are two fireplaces, main floor family room. Huge fenced lot, over 1/4 acre with mature trees and a oversized deck and newer driveway. The home has a finished basement with a large recreation room, storage and two car attached garage with a new concrete pad. Ready for occupancy On Approximately August 1st. The home has a total of 2,320 sq. ft and 2000 sq. ft. finished. Dry Creek and Quebec location.
Standard Application process- Fee $50/adult
Go to rentdenvernow.com to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have any available units?
6967 S Spruce Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have?
Some of 6967 S Spruce Dr W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 S Spruce Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
6967 S Spruce Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 S Spruce Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6967 S Spruce Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 6967 S Spruce Dr W offers parking.
Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6967 S Spruce Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have a pool?
No, 6967 S Spruce Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have accessible units?
No, 6967 S Spruce Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6967 S Spruce Dr W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6967 S Spruce Dr W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6967 S Spruce Dr W has units with air conditioning.
