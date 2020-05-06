6967 S Spruce Dr W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Four Bedroom/Three Bath, Ranch Style home located in Walnut Hills neighborhood in Centennial.

Three of the bedrooms are on the main floor and one is in the lower level. There are two fireplaces, main floor family room. Huge fenced lot, over 1/4 acre with mature trees and a oversized deck and newer driveway. The home has a finished basement with a large recreation room, storage and two car attached garage with a new concrete pad. Ready for occupancy On Approximately August 1st. The home has a total of 2,320 sq. ft and 2000 sq. ft. finished. Dry Creek and Quebec location.

Standard Application process- Fee $50/adult

Go to rentdenvernow.com to apply!