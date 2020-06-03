All apartments in Centennial
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

6934 S Willow St

6934 South Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

6934 South Willow Street, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Recently Updated 3BD, 2.5BA Centennial Home with Garage Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Spacious single family house, located adjacent from both shopping, recreation and the I-25 connector. The main floor of the home offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and a beautiful quartz counter top. The top floor bedrooms feature incredible sunlight, a wonderful shared bathroom and amazing storage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly fee that includes water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5337845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 S Willow St have any available units?
6934 S Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6934 S Willow St have?
Some of 6934 S Willow St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 S Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
6934 S Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 S Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6934 S Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 6934 S Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 6934 S Willow St offers parking.
Does 6934 S Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6934 S Willow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 S Willow St have a pool?
No, 6934 S Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 6934 S Willow St have accessible units?
No, 6934 S Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 S Willow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6934 S Willow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6934 S Willow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6934 S Willow St does not have units with air conditioning.

