6916 S Cook Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cherry Knolls Ranch with Beautiful Backyard and Family Room - - Available for a flexible lease!

Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Cherry Knolls. The home features an amazing family room that was added on to the back of the house. It is a very large room with a fireplace. The kitchen has also been updated and features Cherry cabinets, and many other upscale finishes. There is a large center island for prep work and a gas cook top. The kitchen also features a double oven and a vast amount of cabinets. There is a writing table and area for organizing the kitchen. This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 and 3/4 baths. The backyard is would make a beautiful setting for those summer barbecues. The home has a 2 car garage.

Located just a few blocks from Sandberg Elementary and Newton Middle Schools.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



