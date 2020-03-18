All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6916 S Cook Way

6916 S Cook Way · No Longer Available
Location

6916 S Cook Way, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cherry Knolls Ranch with Beautiful Backyard and Family Room - - Available for a flexible lease!
More photos coming soon!
Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Cherry Knolls. The home features an amazing family room that was added on to the back of the house. It is a very large room with a fireplace. The kitchen has also been updated and features Cherry cabinets, and many other upscale finishes. There is a large center island for prep work and a gas cook top. The kitchen also features a double oven and a vast amount of cabinets. There is a writing table and area for organizing the kitchen. This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 and 3/4 baths. The backyard is would make a beautiful setting for those summer barbecues. The home has a 2 car garage.
Located just a few blocks from Sandberg Elementary and Newton Middle Schools.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4607495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

