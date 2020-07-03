All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6820 S Steele St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6820 S Steele St
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

6820 S Steele St

6820 South Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6820 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed ranch for rent in Cherry Knolls - Property Id: 256304

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath house for rent in Cherry Knolls.
Open plan with lots of sunlight.
Large backyard.
2 car garage.
Littleton Public School District
Walk to Sandburg Elementary, Newton Middle School, Streets of Southglenn and Cherry Knolls Park.
Wonderful neighborhood.

No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256304
Property Id 256304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 S Steele St have any available units?
6820 S Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6820 S Steele St have?
Some of 6820 S Steele St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 S Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
6820 S Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 S Steele St pet-friendly?
No, 6820 S Steele St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6820 S Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 6820 S Steele St offers parking.
Does 6820 S Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 S Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 S Steele St have a pool?
No, 6820 S Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 6820 S Steele St have accessible units?
No, 6820 S Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 S Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 S Steele St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 S Steele St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 S Steele St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs