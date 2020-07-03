6820 S Steele St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed ranch for rent in Cherry Knolls - Property Id: 256304



Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath house for rent in Cherry Knolls.

Open plan with lots of sunlight.

Large backyard.

2 car garage.

Littleton Public School District

Walk to Sandburg Elementary, Newton Middle School, Streets of Southglenn and Cherry Knolls Park.

Wonderful neighborhood.



No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256304

No Pets Allowed



