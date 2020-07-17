All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

6776 S Ivy St Apt A4

6776 South Ivy Street · (720) 749-0475
Location

6776 South Ivy Street, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Move In Ready! 12 Month Lease Term!

Welcome home to your 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Superb Location close to Willow Spring Open Space trails and quick access to Light Rail, Southglenn, Park Meadows Shopping and DTC! Sunny Great Room Style with Abundant Windows, Wood Burning Fireplace, Newer Wood Grain Flooring, and Polished Nickel Lights. Two Large Bedrooms including a Master Suite with Full Bath and Large Closet with a good size Second Bedroom. Patio is perfect for relaxing outside with your favorite beverage. In-unit Washer and Dryer. Lovely Pool and clubhouse at Old Mill Condos. Cherry Creek Award Winning Schools and near Willows Child Learning Center.

Cooling System: Central Air
Heating: Forced Air
Water and Trash included in Rent
1 Pet considered with $350 Pet Deposit

For showings, please call/email Natasha - 720-749-0475 Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Please note applications are processed in the order they are received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

