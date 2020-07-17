6776 S Ivy St Apt A4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Move In Ready! 12 Month Lease Term!



Welcome home to your 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Superb Location close to Willow Spring Open Space trails and quick access to Light Rail, Southglenn, Park Meadows Shopping and DTC! Sunny Great Room Style with Abundant Windows, Wood Burning Fireplace, Newer Wood Grain Flooring, and Polished Nickel Lights. Two Large Bedrooms including a Master Suite with Full Bath and Large Closet with a good size Second Bedroom. Patio is perfect for relaxing outside with your favorite beverage. In-unit Washer and Dryer. Lovely Pool and clubhouse at Old Mill Condos. Cherry Creek Award Winning Schools and near Willows Child Learning Center.



Cooling System: Central Air

Heating: Forced Air

Water and Trash included in Rent

1 Pet considered with $350 Pet Deposit



For showings, please call/email Natasha - 720-749-0475 Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Please note applications are processed in the order they are received.