Centennial, CO
6655 S Cherry Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

6655 S Cherry Way

6655 South Cherry Way · No Longer Available
Location

6655 South Cherry Way, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3bed/2bath Ranch on a Culdesac in Centennial - Location, Location, Location. Desirable ranch style home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac offering one level living with an unfinished basement.

Step inside to a free flowing, open floor plan. Hard surface flooring in the formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen offers Spanish tile flooring, white cabinetry, laminate counter tops and updated appliances including gas range/oven that opens wonderfully to the eat-in dining space with bay window and family room. The family room has vaulted ceilings with wood beams and a gas fireplace. The main living space is ideal for entertaining all on one level.

Separate sleeping quarters on one side of the home. Master suite boasts wood grain hard surface flooring and full walk-in shower in a tiled bath. Two additional guest bedrooms split by a tiled bath with soak tub complete the main level. The entire basement is unfinished which would serve well as an additional storage along with the shed in the backyard

The backyard is accessible through a sliding glass door off the family room. Fully fenced, huge yard highlighted by a convenient covered cement patio. Large storage shed.

2-Car Attached Garage
1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets Considered
Available Immediately

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

(RLNE5832053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 S Cherry Way have any available units?
6655 S Cherry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6655 S Cherry Way have?
Some of 6655 S Cherry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 S Cherry Way currently offering any rent specials?
6655 S Cherry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 S Cherry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6655 S Cherry Way is pet friendly.
Does 6655 S Cherry Way offer parking?
Yes, 6655 S Cherry Way offers parking.
Does 6655 S Cherry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6655 S Cherry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 S Cherry Way have a pool?
No, 6655 S Cherry Way does not have a pool.
Does 6655 S Cherry Way have accessible units?
No, 6655 S Cherry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 S Cherry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6655 S Cherry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6655 S Cherry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6655 S Cherry Way does not have units with air conditioning.

