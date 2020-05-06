6655 S Cherry Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3bed/2bath Ranch on a Culdesac in Centennial - Location, Location, Location. Desirable ranch style home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac offering one level living with an unfinished basement.



Step inside to a free flowing, open floor plan. Hard surface flooring in the formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen offers Spanish tile flooring, white cabinetry, laminate counter tops and updated appliances including gas range/oven that opens wonderfully to the eat-in dining space with bay window and family room. The family room has vaulted ceilings with wood beams and a gas fireplace. The main living space is ideal for entertaining all on one level.



Separate sleeping quarters on one side of the home. Master suite boasts wood grain hard surface flooring and full walk-in shower in a tiled bath. Two additional guest bedrooms split by a tiled bath with soak tub complete the main level. The entire basement is unfinished which would serve well as an additional storage along with the shed in the backyard



The backyard is accessible through a sliding glass door off the family room. Fully fenced, huge yard highlighted by a convenient covered cement patio. Large storage shed.



2-Car Attached Garage

1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets Considered

Available Immediately



Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!



(RLNE5832053)