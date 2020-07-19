6629 S. Dexter St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Fabulous Centennial 4 bedroom home!! - This is a great opportunity to rent in exclusive Centennial Colorado.

One of the best locations in town with beautiful surrounding neighborhoods and first class shopping. Couple that with easy access to C-470, DTC and I-25 and you have just found your new home.



Home Features:



* 4 bedrooms, including a master suite complete with attached bathroom and lower bedroom with over-sized walk in closet and an additional private bathroom.

* Spacious, open concept, kitchen with ample cabinet space that opens up to a lovely, large back yard.

~OWNER MOWS AND TRIMS LAWN DURNING THE SUMMER~

* Covered back patio (great for entertaining).

* Remodeled bathrooms with custom stone and tile work throughout.

* 2 car attached garage.

* Great family / living room with cozy fire place.

* Washer Dryer Hook Ups

* Central AC and Heat



Call Today to schedule your personalized tour!!

See You Soon!!



Additional Lease Terms:

- 12 month lease

- Small Dog okay with additional $30.00 pet rent and deposit

- No section 8

- Resident pays all utilities

- Some square footage is unfinished.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3429556)