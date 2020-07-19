6629 S. Dexter St

Amenities
Fabulous Centennial 4 bedroom home!! - This is a great opportunity to rent in exclusive Centennial Colorado.
One of the best locations in town with beautiful surrounding neighborhoods and first class shopping. Couple that with easy access to C-470, DTC and I-25 and you have just found your new home.
Home Features:
* 4 bedrooms, including a master suite complete with attached bathroom and lower bedroom with over-sized walk in closet and an additional private bathroom.
* Spacious, open concept, kitchen with ample cabinet space that opens up to a lovely, large back yard.
~OWNER MOWS AND TRIMS LAWN DURNING THE SUMMER~
* Covered back patio (great for entertaining).
* Remodeled bathrooms with custom stone and tile work throughout.
* 2 car attached garage.
* Great family / living room with cozy fire place.
* Washer Dryer Hook Ups
* Central AC and Heat
Call Today to schedule your personalized tour!!
See You Soon!!
Additional Lease Terms:
- 12 month lease
- Small Dog okay with additional $30.00 pet rent and deposit
- No section 8
- Resident pays all utilities
- Some square footage is unfinished.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3429556)