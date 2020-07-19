All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6629 S. Dexter St

6629 South Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

6629 South Dexter Street, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Centennial 4 bedroom home!! - This is a great opportunity to rent in exclusive Centennial Colorado.
One of the best locations in town with beautiful surrounding neighborhoods and first class shopping. Couple that with easy access to C-470, DTC and I-25 and you have just found your new home.

Home Features:

* 4 bedrooms, including a master suite complete with attached bathroom and lower bedroom with over-sized walk in closet and an additional private bathroom.
* Spacious, open concept, kitchen with ample cabinet space that opens up to a lovely, large back yard.
~OWNER MOWS AND TRIMS LAWN DURNING THE SUMMER~
* Covered back patio (great for entertaining).
* Remodeled bathrooms with custom stone and tile work throughout.
* 2 car attached garage.
* Great family / living room with cozy fire place.
* Washer Dryer Hook Ups
* Central AC and Heat

Call Today to schedule your personalized tour!!
See You Soon!!

Additional Lease Terms:
- 12 month lease
- Small Dog okay with additional $30.00 pet rent and deposit
- No section 8
- Resident pays all utilities
- Some square footage is unfinished.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3429556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 S. Dexter St have any available units?
6629 S. Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6629 S. Dexter St have?
Some of 6629 S. Dexter St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 S. Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
6629 S. Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 S. Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6629 S. Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 6629 S. Dexter St offer parking?
Yes, 6629 S. Dexter St offers parking.
Does 6629 S. Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 S. Dexter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 S. Dexter St have a pool?
No, 6629 S. Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 6629 S. Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 6629 S. Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 S. Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 S. Dexter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 S. Dexter St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6629 S. Dexter St has units with air conditioning.
