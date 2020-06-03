All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:17 PM

6291 S. Oneida Way

6291 South Oneida Way · No Longer Available
Location

6291 South Oneida Way, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming bi-level home in desirable Madison Park neighborhood. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 1,995 Sq Ft home is available for rent. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpet. Large kitchen and separate dining area. The kitchen includes a microwave, oven, stainless steel prep table, dishwasher and fridge. This home features a living room upstairs and a family room downstairs. The large fenced in yard has a new redwood deck with easy access from the dining room for entertaining. Home also has a mud room, air conditioning, washer, and dryer. This rental property is located in the highly sought after Cherry Creek School District, assigned schools are Greenwood Elementary, West Middle School and Cherry Creek High School. Near DTC and the Arapahoe Village Center light rail station in Greenwood Village.
The monthly rent for this home is $2,100, the security deposit is $2,100, lease options are 12 or 24 months. No smoking and small to medium-sized dogs are conditional with additional deposit. This property is available on June 1st. The application fee is $35 per adult 18 years of age and older, apply online at impactpm.pro Please email Sally Villasana with Impact Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing info@impactpm.pro Showings will not start until the middle of May as there is another tenant living there right now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 S. Oneida Way have any available units?
6291 S. Oneida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6291 S. Oneida Way have?
Some of 6291 S. Oneida Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 S. Oneida Way currently offering any rent specials?
6291 S. Oneida Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 S. Oneida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6291 S. Oneida Way is pet friendly.
Does 6291 S. Oneida Way offer parking?
Yes, 6291 S. Oneida Way offers parking.
Does 6291 S. Oneida Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6291 S. Oneida Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 S. Oneida Way have a pool?
No, 6291 S. Oneida Way does not have a pool.
Does 6291 S. Oneida Way have accessible units?
No, 6291 S. Oneida Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 S. Oneida Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6291 S. Oneida Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6291 S. Oneida Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6291 S. Oneida Way has units with air conditioning.
