6291 S. Oneida Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming bi-level home in desirable Madison Park neighborhood. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 1,995 Sq Ft home is available for rent. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpet. Large kitchen and separate dining area. The kitchen includes a microwave, oven, stainless steel prep table, dishwasher and fridge. This home features a living room upstairs and a family room downstairs. The large fenced in yard has a new redwood deck with easy access from the dining room for entertaining. Home also has a mud room, air conditioning, washer, and dryer. This rental property is located in the highly sought after Cherry Creek School District, assigned schools are Greenwood Elementary, West Middle School and Cherry Creek High School. Near DTC and the Arapahoe Village Center light rail station in Greenwood Village.

The monthly rent for this home is $2,100, the security deposit is $2,100, lease options are 12 or 24 months. No smoking and small to medium-sized dogs are conditional with additional deposit. This property is available on June 1st. The application fee is $35 per adult 18 years of age and older, apply online at impactpm.pro Please email Sally Villasana with Impact Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing info@impactpm.pro Showings will not start until the middle of May as there is another tenant living there right now.