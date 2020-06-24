Rent Calculator
Centennial, CO
/
6201 S Clarkson St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 24
6201 S Clarkson St
6201 South Clarkson Street
No Longer Available
Location
6201 South Clarkson Street, Centennial, CO 80121
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6201 S Clarkson St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home on 3/4 Acres of Land - Escape the rush of everyday life when you come home to this Ranch style home with a fully finished eloquently done basement.
Living room up and family/fun room down and 2 bedrooms on each floor makes for easy living. The walls are insulated with sound reducing insulation for superior comfort.
There is enough granite counter space to cook 5 course meals and a very large island that can seat several people.
Inquire today for a personal tour of this dream home.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5909651)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 S Clarkson St have any available units?
6201 S Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centennial, CO
.
What amenities does 6201 S Clarkson St have?
Some of 6201 S Clarkson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6201 S Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
6201 S Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 S Clarkson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 S Clarkson St is pet friendly.
Does 6201 S Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 6201 S Clarkson St offers parking.
Does 6201 S Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 S Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 S Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 6201 S Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 6201 S Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 6201 S Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 S Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 S Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 S Clarkson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6201 S Clarkson St has units with air conditioning.
