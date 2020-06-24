Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6201 S Clarkson St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home on 3/4 Acres of Land - Escape the rush of everyday life when you come home to this Ranch style home with a fully finished eloquently done basement.



Living room up and family/fun room down and 2 bedrooms on each floor makes for easy living. The walls are insulated with sound reducing insulation for superior comfort.



There is enough granite counter space to cook 5 course meals and a very large island that can seat several people.



Inquire today for a personal tour of this dream home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5909651)