Centennial, CO
6111 South Kirk Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 5:06 PM

6111 South Kirk Street

6111 South Kirk Street · No Longer Available
Location

6111 South Kirk Street, Centennial, CO 80016
Greenfield

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Centennial! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 South Kirk Street have any available units?
6111 South Kirk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 6111 South Kirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
6111 South Kirk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 South Kirk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 South Kirk Street is pet friendly.
Does 6111 South Kirk Street offer parking?
No, 6111 South Kirk Street does not offer parking.
Does 6111 South Kirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 South Kirk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 South Kirk Street have a pool?
No, 6111 South Kirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 6111 South Kirk Street have accessible units?
No, 6111 South Kirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 South Kirk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 South Kirk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 South Kirk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 South Kirk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
