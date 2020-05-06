Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 5314 South Malaya Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5314 South Malaya Way
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5314 South Malaya Way
5314 South Malaya Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5314 South Malaya Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
2700sqf beautiful single house for rent!!! 4 bedrooms and 2 and 2 12 bathrooms. Finished basement. Cherry Creek school district. 10minutes away from southland shopping mall. Not pets!!! $2295 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5314 South Malaya Way have any available units?
5314 South Malaya Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centennial, CO
.
What amenities does 5314 South Malaya Way have?
Some of 5314 South Malaya Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5314 South Malaya Way currently offering any rent specials?
5314 South Malaya Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 South Malaya Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 South Malaya Way is pet friendly.
Does 5314 South Malaya Way offer parking?
No, 5314 South Malaya Way does not offer parking.
Does 5314 South Malaya Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 South Malaya Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 South Malaya Way have a pool?
Yes, 5314 South Malaya Way has a pool.
Does 5314 South Malaya Way have accessible units?
No, 5314 South Malaya Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 South Malaya Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 South Malaya Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5314 South Malaya Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5314 South Malaya Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
Similar Pages
Centennial 1 Bedrooms
Centennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with Balcony
Centennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Saddle Rock Ridge
Homestead In The Willows
Southglenn
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Arapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs