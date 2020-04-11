4759 South Flanders Street

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Centennial will welcome you with 2,102 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl tile, new blinds, new paint, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Nearby are Quincy Reservoir, Southlands Shopping Center, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



