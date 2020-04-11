All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4759 South Flanders Street

4759 South Flanders Street · No Longer Available
Location

4759 South Flanders Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Centennial will welcome you with 2,102 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl tile, new blinds, new paint, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Nearby are Quincy Reservoir, Southlands Shopping Center, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 South Flanders Street have any available units?
4759 South Flanders Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4759 South Flanders Street have?
Some of 4759 South Flanders Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4759 South Flanders Street currently offering any rent specials?
4759 South Flanders Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 South Flanders Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4759 South Flanders Street is pet friendly.
Does 4759 South Flanders Street offer parking?
Yes, 4759 South Flanders Street does offer parking.
Does 4759 South Flanders Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4759 South Flanders Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 South Flanders Street have a pool?
No, 4759 South Flanders Street does not have a pool.
Does 4759 South Flanders Street have accessible units?
No, 4759 South Flanders Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 South Flanders Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4759 South Flanders Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4759 South Flanders Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4759 South Flanders Street has units with air conditioning.
