Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
4722 E Links Pkwy
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:06 AM

4722 E Links Pkwy

4722 East Links Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4722 East Links Parkway, Centennial, CO 80122
Heritage Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
Home Office. Large deck overlooking golf course. Great views. Littleton schools.
4 bed 4 bath. 2 car garage. Short walk to beautiful community pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 E Links Pkwy have any available units?
4722 E Links Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4722 E Links Pkwy have?
Some of 4722 E Links Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 E Links Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4722 E Links Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 E Links Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 E Links Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4722 E Links Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4722 E Links Pkwy offers parking.
Does 4722 E Links Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 E Links Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 E Links Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 4722 E Links Pkwy has a pool.
Does 4722 E Links Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4722 E Links Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 E Links Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 E Links Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 E Links Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4722 E Links Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
