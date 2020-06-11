All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

4003 E Geddes Cir

4003 East Geddes Circle · (303) 994-2689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO 80122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1882 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom is in the fabulous finished basement large enough to be a bedroom and study or rec room. The townhome also has a patio area out front, and an attached over-sized 2-car attached. Washer and dryer included. This community also has an outdoor pool. Move in ready! Close to The Shops at Southglenn, Lifetime Fitness, and South Suburban Rec. You will love this location!
Standard application with background and credit, $25/applicant. To set a showing or for question, contact Linda at 303.994.2689 or to Plains Property Management 303-221-7772.
To apply go to rentdenvernow.com today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 E Geddes Cir have any available units?
4003 E Geddes Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4003 E Geddes Cir have?
Some of 4003 E Geddes Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 E Geddes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4003 E Geddes Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 E Geddes Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4003 E Geddes Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 4003 E Geddes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4003 E Geddes Cir does offer parking.
Does 4003 E Geddes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 E Geddes Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 E Geddes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4003 E Geddes Cir has a pool.
Does 4003 E Geddes Cir have accessible units?
No, 4003 E Geddes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 E Geddes Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 E Geddes Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 E Geddes Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4003 E Geddes Cir has units with air conditioning.
