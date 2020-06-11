4003 E Geddes Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom is in the fabulous finished basement large enough to be a bedroom and study or rec room. The townhome also has a patio area out front, and an attached over-sized 2-car attached. Washer and dryer included. This community also has an outdoor pool. Move in ready! Close to The Shops at Southglenn, Lifetime Fitness, and South Suburban Rec. You will love this location!

Standard application with background and credit, $25/applicant. To set a showing or for question, contact Linda at 303.994.2689 or to Plains Property Management 303-221-7772.

To apply go to rentdenvernow.com today!