Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3992 East Briarwood Avenue

3992 East Briarwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3992 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Cherry Knolls will welcome you with 3,046 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Escape to the fabulous master suite which includes a walk-in closet, private 5-piece bath, a seating area, and a Juliet balcony with mountain views. Other great features of this home include a great room, an office/study, a rec room in the basement, wet bar, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a finished basement, an extra storage shed, and a sprinkler system. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the balcony, deck, fenced yard, or garden of this corner lot property. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Cherry Knolls Park. Close to Cherry Knolls Pool. Also nearby are Southglenn Library and the many shopping/dining options of the Streets at Southglenn. Travel is easy with quick access to University Blvd, Arapahoe Rd, and 470.

Nearby schools include Sandbury Elementary School, Newton Middle School, and Arapahoe High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a $200 pet deposit. There is an additional $25/month pet rent, per pet. Weight limit for dogs is 25 pounds.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have any available units?
3992 East Briarwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have?
Some of 3992 East Briarwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3992 East Briarwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3992 East Briarwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3992 East Briarwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3992 East Briarwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3992 East Briarwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

