3992 East Briarwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Cherry Knolls will welcome you with 3,046 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Escape to the fabulous master suite which includes a walk-in closet, private 5-piece bath, a seating area, and a Juliet balcony with mountain views. Other great features of this home include a great room, an office/study, a rec room in the basement, wet bar, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a finished basement, an extra storage shed, and a sprinkler system. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the balcony, deck, fenced yard, or garden of this corner lot property. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Cherry Knolls Park. Close to Cherry Knolls Pool. Also nearby are Southglenn Library and the many shopping/dining options of the Streets at Southglenn. Travel is easy with quick access to University Blvd, Arapahoe Rd, and 470.



Nearby schools include Sandbury Elementary School, Newton Middle School, and Arapahoe High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a $200 pet deposit. There is an additional $25/month pet rent, per pet. Weight limit for dogs is 25 pounds.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.