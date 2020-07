Amenities

Wonderful four bedroom three and one half bathrooms three level home. Wood floors, large family room with fireplace, loft type living room. Nice sized master with three quarter attached bath and a finished basement. Two car attached garage. Nice location. Large back yard. Littleton schools and club house and pool in the community. Close to shopping. Close to Park Meadows mall, C-470, and The DTC. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103