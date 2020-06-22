360 Degrees Apartments

Lease Length: 1 - 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (Studio), $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: flat rate trash fee of $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 (first pet), $100 (per additional pet)
fee: $250 (first pet), $100 (per additional pet)
limit: 4 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Spitz, Akita, Bull Mastiff or a mix of any of these breeds.
Dogs
limit: 2 dogs maximum
Parking Details: Assigned. Reserved parking garage: 1 spot included in lease;
Covered parking: $125/month;
Uncovered parking: $30/month. Other: $30/month. The first parking spot is free and comes with the apartment. Additional parking on the rooftop is $30/month, and additional covered parking is $125/month. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: 5x5: $40/month