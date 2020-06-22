360 Degrees Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool guest suite hot tub package receiving elevator garage parking gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse

We are currently available for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours. While we are open for walk-in's, we strongly encourage you to schedule an appointment with our leasing team as we are limiting the number of people allowed in the office. Located in the Denver Tech Center with a unique mix of amenities, well-designed apartments and unmatched access to the Orchard Light Rail Station and I-25, these beautiful apartments will provide you with the perfect match for your lifestyle. Our studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature modern finishes with stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Need time outside? Step out onto our rooftop patio with breathtaking mountain views for a chance to relax and enjoy the crisp Colorado air, or soak up some sun at our pool and hot tub area. Complete your life, call 360 Degrees your new home today!