All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 360 Degrees Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
360 Degrees Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

360 Degrees Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7700 E Peakview Ave · (720) 282-1177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO 80111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 369 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 469 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 495 · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$1,588

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,921

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,991

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,021

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 360 Degrees Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
guest suite
hot tub
package receiving
elevator
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
We are currently available for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours. While we are open for walk-in's, we strongly encourage you to schedule an appointment with our leasing team as we are limiting the number of people allowed in the office. Located in the Denver Tech Center with a unique mix of amenities, well-designed apartments and unmatched access to the Orchard Light Rail Station and I-25, these beautiful apartments will provide you with the perfect match for your lifestyle. Our studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature modern finishes with stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Need time outside? Step out onto our rooftop patio with breathtaking mountain views for a chance to relax and enjoy the crisp Colorado air, or soak up some sun at our pool and hot tub area. Complete your life, call 360 Degrees your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (Studio), $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: flat rate trash fee of $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 (first pet), $100 (per additional pet)
fee: $250 (first pet), $100 (per additional pet)
limit: 4 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Spitz, Akita, Bull Mastiff or a mix of any of these breeds.
Dogs
limit: 2 dogs maximum
Parking Details: Assigned. Reserved parking garage: 1 spot included in lease; Covered parking: $125/month; Uncovered parking: $30/month. Other: $30/month. The first parking spot is free and comes with the apartment. Additional parking on the rooftop is $30/month, and additional covered parking is $125/month. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: 5x5: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Degrees Apartments have any available units?
360 Degrees Apartments has 29 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 360 Degrees Apartments have?
Some of 360 Degrees Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Degrees Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
360 Degrees Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Degrees Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Degrees Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 360 Degrees Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 360 Degrees Apartments offers parking.
Does 360 Degrees Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Degrees Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Degrees Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 360 Degrees Apartments has a pool.
Does 360 Degrees Apartments have accessible units?
No, 360 Degrees Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Degrees Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Degrees Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Degrees Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 360 Degrees Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 360 Degrees Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with PoolCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity