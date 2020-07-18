All apartments in Centennial
2380 E Fremont Ave #H20
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2380 E Fremont Ave #H20

2380 East Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Great Southglenn Condo! - Spacious updated condo in a fantastic location. This end unit has a lot to offer with plenty of natural light and space. Wood laminate flooring throughout is durable and easy to keep clean, spacious large closets make this a great unit for two young professionals or that growing family. The patio facing West is ideal for afternoon relaxation with the unit also featuring a wood burning fireplace great for that ambience during those Winter months. The living room flows into dining area and kitchen that also includes a breakfast nook.

This unit is a 5min walk from the Streets at Southglenn featuring a movie theater, numerous dine in and fast casual restaurant options along with Whole Foods, financial services and many great retail shops. There are also many great parks in the area and only a short commute to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). All utilities included with the rent aside from electricity. Utilities included being gas, heat, water, sewer and trash.

This unit is a great deal in a great area, call now for more information or to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5886676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have any available units?
2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have?
Some of 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 currently offering any rent specials?
2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 is pet friendly.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 offer parking?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 does not offer parking.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have a pool?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 does not have a pool.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have accessible units?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave #H20 does not have units with air conditioning.
