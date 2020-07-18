2380 E Fremont Ave #H20

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated fireplace

Great Southglenn Condo! - Spacious updated condo in a fantastic location. This end unit has a lot to offer with plenty of natural light and space. Wood laminate flooring throughout is durable and easy to keep clean, spacious large closets make this a great unit for two young professionals or that growing family. The patio facing West is ideal for afternoon relaxation with the unit also featuring a wood burning fireplace great for that ambience during those Winter months. The living room flows into dining area and kitchen that also includes a breakfast nook.



This unit is a 5min walk from the Streets at Southglenn featuring a movie theater, numerous dine in and fast casual restaurant options along with Whole Foods, financial services and many great retail shops. There are also many great parks in the area and only a short commute to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). All utilities included with the rent aside from electricity. Utilities included being gas, heat, water, sewer and trash.



This unit is a great deal in a great area, call now for more information or to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5886676)