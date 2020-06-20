2380 E Fremont Ave

Amenities

Incredibly well-located, nicely updated, 2-bedroom condo in Southglenn. Across the street from The Streets at Southglenn which features a movie theater, multiple dine in and fast casual restaurant selections, Whole Foods, banking, and great shopping. The unit features a nice floor plan, newer appliances, newer wood laminate flooring, master bedroom with a private sink/vanity and large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom can also be used as a great office or den. Other features include wood burning fireplace, natural lighting, western facing balcony and storage closet. Complex includes community pool, clubhouse, snow removal, water, and HEAT!



Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash and Heat. Tenant responsible for Electricity. Dog friendly; No Cats Please. See leasing manager for more details. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



