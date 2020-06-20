All apartments in Centennial
2380 E Fremont Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

2380 E Fremont Ave

2380 East Fremont Avenue · (720) 715-8437
Location

2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt H · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
Incredibly well-located, nicely updated, 2-bedroom condo in Southglenn. Across the street from The Streets at Southglenn which features a movie theater, multiple dine in and fast casual restaurant selections, Whole Foods, banking, and great shopping. The unit features a nice floor plan, newer appliances, newer wood laminate flooring, master bedroom with a private sink/vanity and large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom can also be used as a great office or den. Other features include wood burning fireplace, natural lighting, western facing balcony and storage closet. Complex includes community pool, clubhouse, snow removal, water, and HEAT!

Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash and Heat. Tenant responsible for Electricity. Dog friendly; No Cats Please. See leasing manager for more details. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Community Pool, Clubhouse, Air Conditioning, Private Balcony, Washer, Dryer, Storage Closet, Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 E Fremont Ave have any available units?
2380 E Fremont Ave has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2380 E Fremont Ave have?
Some of 2380 E Fremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 E Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2380 E Fremont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 E Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2380 E Fremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2380 E Fremont Ave does offer parking.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 E Fremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2380 E Fremont Ave has a pool.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 E Fremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 E Fremont Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2380 E Fremont Ave has units with air conditioning.
