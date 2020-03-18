2355 E Geddes Ave

Amenities
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area. Everything is close by including The Streets of Southglenn with shops, bars, restaurants, multi-movie theater complex, beautiful holiday area, and even a summer concert series. Also very convenient to grocery stores, parks, rec centers, golf, library, and trails. Easy access to C-470, DTC, Highlands Ranch, Lucent, Park Meadows, South Broadway, and Greenwood Village. This private, second floor/top floor unit features beautiful engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas and bedrooms. Tile floor entry and bath areas complete an elegant look that is easy-care! Two Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, FULL-SIZE / front load washer and dryer included, HUGE kitchen with pantry, plus a private balcony. Features A/C, large, private storage closet with plenty of room for bikes, tools, holiday décor, etc. The community includes a clubhouse and seasonal swimming pool.
Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash and Heat. Tenant responsible for Electricity. Pet friendly. See leasing manager for more details. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites
