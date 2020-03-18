All apartments in Centennial
2355 E Geddes Ave

2355 East Geddes Avenue · (720) 715-8437
Location

2355 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B24 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area. Everything is close by including The Streets of Southglenn with shops, bars, restaurants, multi-movie theater complex, beautiful holiday area, and even a summer concert series. Also very convenient to grocery stores, parks, rec centers, golf, library, and trails. Easy access to C-470, DTC, Highlands Ranch, Lucent, Park Meadows, South Broadway, and Greenwood Village. This private, second floor/top floor unit features beautiful engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas and bedrooms. Tile floor entry and bath areas complete an elegant look that is easy-care! Two Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, FULL-SIZE / front load washer and dryer included, HUGE kitchen with pantry, plus a private balcony. Features A/C, large, private storage closet with plenty of room for bikes, tools, holiday décor, etc. The community includes a clubhouse and seasonal swimming pool.

Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash and Heat. Tenant responsible for Electricity. Pet friendly. See leasing manager for more details. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: A/C, Reserved Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

