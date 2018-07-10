2330 E Fremont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

Available immediately - Beautiful and updated condo for rent in Centennial. With a short walk to Southglenn mall and easy access to anywhere in the Denver Metro area, you will not find a better location. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 806 sf condo features a spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, master bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom with stacked washer and dryer, balcony and storage closet next to the front door, and plenty of parking. The pool and grounds are beautifully kept, and snow removal is quick and accommodating. Top floor of the building with a patio. Water and trash removal are paid for through HOA. Renter covers electricity. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent, $150.00 admin fee and $7/month processing and reporting fee required for move in. Certain pets allowed with owner approval, additional deposit/rent may be required. Book a showing online at https://showmojo.com/l/84df6980ef