2330 E Fremont Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

2330 E Fremont Avenue

2330 East Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2330 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available immediately - Beautiful and updated condo for rent in Centennial. With a short walk to Southglenn mall and easy access to anywhere in the Denver Metro area, you will not find a better location. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 806 sf condo features a spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, master bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom with stacked washer and dryer, balcony and storage closet next to the front door, and plenty of parking. The pool and grounds are beautifully kept, and snow removal is quick and accommodating. Top floor of the building with a patio. Water and trash removal are paid for through HOA. Renter covers electricity. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent, $150.00 admin fee and $7/month processing and reporting fee required for move in. Certain pets allowed with owner approval, additional deposit/rent may be required. Book a showing online at https://showmojo.com/l/84df6980ef

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have any available units?
2330 E Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 2330 E Fremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 E Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 E Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 E Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 E Fremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2330 E Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 E Fremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2330 E Fremont Avenue has a pool.
Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 E Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 E Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 E Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 E Fremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
