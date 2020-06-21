All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8

2301 East Fremont Avenue · (720) 936-3892
Location

2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit W8 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550

Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment at the Streets of Southglenn! Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, granite countertops throughout, plenty of cabinetry and washer and dryer. Sip on a cup of coffee and enjoy the sunrise on the back balcony or watch the sunset on the front balcony (East/West facing). Walk or ride your bike with easy access to the High line Canal trail and parks. 1 assigned carport spot with first come-first serve parking right outside your door. On site clubhouse with indoor hot tub, pool, workout space and pool table. Great neighbors, come take a look, you will not be disappointed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291550
Property Id 291550

(RLNE5824877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have any available units?
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have?
Some of 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 is pet friendly.
Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 offer parking?
Yes, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 does offer parking.
Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have a pool?
Yes, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 has a pool.
Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have accessible units?
No, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8 does not have units with air conditioning.
