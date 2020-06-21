2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub media room

2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550



Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment at the Streets of Southglenn! Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, granite countertops throughout, plenty of cabinetry and washer and dryer. Sip on a cup of coffee and enjoy the sunrise on the back balcony or watch the sunset on the front balcony (East/West facing). Walk or ride your bike with easy access to the High line Canal trail and parks. 1 assigned carport spot with first come-first serve parking right outside your door. On site clubhouse with indoor hot tub, pool, workout space and pool table. Great neighbors, come take a look, you will not be disappointed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291550

Property Id 291550



(RLNE5824877)