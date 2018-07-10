Amenities

2157 E Mineral Ave Available 07/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Vintage Charm in the Heart of Southglenn! Ranch Style Home with Huge Yard! AVAILABLE JULY 1 -

AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



This charming vintage ranch style home has lots to offer.



The main level features 3 bedrooms with two baths a generous living room and a dining room. The main floor has all hardwood floors.



The basement doesn't disappoint as well with the additional huge family room and one more bedroom with the bath and some unfinished areas for storage.



There's a RV concrete pad, on the side of the house, so bring your RV, boat, etc. All the toys will have a place here. The yard is large and beautiful. This home has lots of space and the charm of an older home.



Pets are ok, but no more than two. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet of which $250 is refundable. Breed restrictions apply.



A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



VIDEO WALK-THRU: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/1454133344758696/



The red carpet in the basement has been replaced with neutral carpet last year.



