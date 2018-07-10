All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

2157 E Mineral Ave

2157 East Mineral Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2157 East Mineral Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2157 E Mineral Ave Available 07/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Vintage Charm in the Heart of Southglenn! Ranch Style Home with Huge Yard! AVAILABLE JULY 1 -
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

This charming vintage ranch style home has lots to offer.

The main level features 3 bedrooms with two baths a generous living room and a dining room. The main floor has all hardwood floors.

The basement doesn't disappoint as well with the additional huge family room and one more bedroom with the bath and some unfinished areas for storage.

There's a RV concrete pad, on the side of the house, so bring your RV, boat, etc. All the toys will have a place here. The yard is large and beautiful. This home has lots of space and the charm of an older home.

Pets are ok, but no more than two. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet of which $250 is refundable. Breed restrictions apply.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

VIDEO WALK-THRU: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/1454133344758696/

The red carpet in the basement has been replaced with neutral carpet last year.

(RLNE3978962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 E Mineral Ave have any available units?
2157 E Mineral Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 2157 E Mineral Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2157 E Mineral Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 E Mineral Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2157 E Mineral Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2157 E Mineral Ave offer parking?
No, 2157 E Mineral Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2157 E Mineral Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 E Mineral Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 E Mineral Ave have a pool?
No, 2157 E Mineral Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2157 E Mineral Ave have accessible units?
No, 2157 E Mineral Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 E Mineral Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2157 E Mineral Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 E Mineral Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2157 E Mineral Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
