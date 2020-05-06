All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 22 2019 at 11:56 AM

21561 East Aberdeen Drive

21561 East Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21561 East Aberdeen Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic home that is ready now. This Tri-Level home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms with two living rooms. Quiet location in a great area. Quality Owner who takes care of the property.
Nice large fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Central AC.
ONLY DOGS - NO CATS - Pet fees and monthly pet rent. Dog restrictions apply based upon size and breed. No aggressive dogs accepted.
No section 8 accepted.
Please call or text with questions - Call 720-618-1324
For applications go to http://www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
21561 East Aberdeen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 21561 East Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21561 East Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21561 East Aberdeen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive offer parking?
No, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive have a pool?
No, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21561 East Aberdeen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21561 East Aberdeen Drive has units with air conditioning.
