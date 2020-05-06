Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

18028 E. Berry Ave Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring Heated Bathroom Floors, Fireplace and Deck - Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring Heated Bathroom Floors, Fireplace and Deck



This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home with attached garage that contains 2,205 sq ft was built in 1980 and recently updated with bonus storage shed in backyard.



Fall in love with the rich hardwood flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, spacious countertops, ample cabinet space and dining room.



Heated bathroom floors for those cold winter nights with a soaking bathtub that blends modern style with a classic clawfoot design. The nearby schools are excellent and include Trails West Elementary School, Falcon Creek Middle School and Grandview High School.



Facts and Features:



Type

Single Family



Heating

Forced air



Cooling

Central



Parking

Attached Garage



Lot

8,232 sqft



Rent: $2395

Deposit: $2395

Tenants Pay All Utilities

Pet Policy: One time $250 Pet Fee and $25/mo. Pet Rent



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Applications are available online for your convenience!



Text or email Thomas Marry to set up a showing at 916-846-2845 or Thomas.marry@realatlas.com



