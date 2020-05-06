All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 18028 E. Berry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
18028 E. Berry Ave
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

18028 E. Berry Ave

18028 East Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18028 East Berry Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18028 E. Berry Ave Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring Heated Bathroom Floors, Fireplace and Deck - Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring Heated Bathroom Floors, Fireplace and Deck

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home with attached garage that contains 2,205 sq ft was built in 1980 and recently updated with bonus storage shed in backyard.

Fall in love with the rich hardwood flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, spacious countertops, ample cabinet space and dining room.

Heated bathroom floors for those cold winter nights with a soaking bathtub that blends modern style with a classic clawfoot design. The nearby schools are excellent and include Trails West Elementary School, Falcon Creek Middle School and Grandview High School.

Facts and Features:

Type
Single Family

Heating
Forced air

Cooling
Central

Parking
Attached Garage

Lot
8,232 sqft

Rent: $2395
Deposit: $2395
Tenants Pay All Utilities
Pet Policy: One time $250 Pet Fee and $25/mo. Pet Rent

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Applications are available online for your convenience!

Text or email Thomas Marry to set up a showing at 916-846-2845 or Thomas.marry@realatlas.com

(RLNE5488243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18028 E. Berry Ave have any available units?
18028 E. Berry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 18028 E. Berry Ave have?
Some of 18028 E. Berry Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18028 E. Berry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18028 E. Berry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18028 E. Berry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18028 E. Berry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18028 E. Berry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18028 E. Berry Ave offers parking.
Does 18028 E. Berry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18028 E. Berry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18028 E. Berry Ave have a pool?
No, 18028 E. Berry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18028 E. Berry Ave have accessible units?
No, 18028 E. Berry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18028 E. Berry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18028 E. Berry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18028 E. Berry Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18028 E. Berry Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs