All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 16341 East Hialeah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
16341 East Hialeah Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

16341 East Hialeah Drive

16341 East Hialeah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16341 East Hialeah Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in lovely Piney Creek. Spacious 4 bedroom 2 car attached garage with finished basement that could be used as 5th bedroom.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/centennial-co?lid=12465084

(RLNE5066520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have any available units?
16341 East Hialeah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have?
Some of 16341 East Hialeah Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16341 East Hialeah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16341 East Hialeah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16341 East Hialeah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16341 East Hialeah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16341 East Hialeah Drive offers parking.
Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16341 East Hialeah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have a pool?
No, 16341 East Hialeah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have accessible units?
No, 16341 East Hialeah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16341 East Hialeah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16341 East Hialeah Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16341 East Hialeah Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs