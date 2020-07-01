All apartments in Centennial
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:01 AM

1136 East Dry Creek Place

1136 East Dry Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

1136 East Dry Creek Place, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Centennial! This spacious home features an open floorplan with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place have any available units?
1136 East Dry Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 1136 East Dry Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
1136 East Dry Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 East Dry Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 East Dry Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place offer parking?
No, 1136 East Dry Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 East Dry Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place have a pool?
No, 1136 East Dry Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 1136 East Dry Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 East Dry Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 East Dry Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 East Dry Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

