LP1 Research - #1108
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:15 PM

LP1 Research - #1108

532 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

532 Oakwood Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

Beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo close to parks, restaurants, grocery and shopping in the heart of Castle Rock!  This 2nd floor condo has updated bath and kitchen, tile and carpeted floors, washer and dryer included and is located near the community pool.  Great views of the mountains right outside your door.  Monthly flat utility fee of $100 additional.  Includes water, sewer, trash, gas, snow removal, lawn care, community pool and 2 dedicated parking spots.  Electric is individually metered. Small dogs and cats are allowed. Available for immediate move-in!  * Pictures in flyer may not be of exact Condo but similar in nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1108 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1108 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1108's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1108 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1108 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1108 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1108 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1108 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1108 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1108 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1108 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1108 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1108 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1108 does not have units with dishwashers.
