LP1 Research - #1108

Beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo close to parks, restaurants, grocery and shopping in the heart of Castle Rock! This 2nd floor condo has updated bath and kitchen, tile and carpeted floors, washer and dryer included and is located near the community pool. Great views of the mountains right outside your door. Monthly flat utility fee of $100 additional. Includes water, sewer, trash, gas, snow removal, lawn care, community pool and 2 dedicated parking spots. Electric is individually metered. Small dogs and cats are allowed. Available for immediate move-in! * Pictures in flyer may not be of exact Condo but similar in nature.