Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:09 AM

781 Dublin Place

781 Dublin Place · No Longer Available
Location

781 Dublin Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This bright and spacious 4,000+ square foot home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the patio! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Dublin Place have any available units?
781 Dublin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 781 Dublin Place currently offering any rent specials?
781 Dublin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Dublin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 781 Dublin Place is pet friendly.
Does 781 Dublin Place offer parking?
No, 781 Dublin Place does not offer parking.
Does 781 Dublin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Dublin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Dublin Place have a pool?
No, 781 Dublin Place does not have a pool.
Does 781 Dublin Place have accessible units?
No, 781 Dublin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Dublin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 Dublin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 781 Dublin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 781 Dublin Place does not have units with air conditioning.

