All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 761 Canyon Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
761 Canyon Drive - 1
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

761 Canyon Drive - 1

761 Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

761 Canyon Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Year Built: 1984 - Sq/ft 782- 1 Bed / Bathroom - Parking: 1 Detached Garage -Lease Duration: 1 Year Min - Deposit: 1 Month's Rent - Pets Policy: Sorry, No Pets - Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit - Property Type: Condo
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo located across the street from Castle Rock Park. You'll enjoy year-round views of the Iconic Castle Rock and the upcoming Starlighting from your private patio! This condo offers an open and spacious floor plan on the ground floor. Although built in the 80's there's nothing old about this unit, updated from top to bottom with high-end touches that will have your friends feeling envious and you proud to call it home. Updates to this home include interior paint, plush new carpet, new countertops and cabinets in kitchen and baths, new stainless steel appliances, new tile in the master bathroom. Equipped with A/C for those hot summer days and new fireplace insert for those cold winter nights. Hop on your bike and head to the nearby Rec Center or Historic Castle Rock to enjoy restaurants, festivals, & more!

Nearby schools include: Castle Rock Elementary - Mesa Jr High - Douglas County High School

No Smoking Community. No pets allowed. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.... - Water/Trash included, tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. - No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. The tenant must carry renters insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have any available units?
761 Canyon Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have?
Some of 761 Canyon Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Canyon Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
761 Canyon Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Canyon Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Canyon Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 761 Canyon Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs