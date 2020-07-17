All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

761 Canyon Dr

761 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

761 Canyon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1984
Sq/ft 782
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 1 Detached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year Min
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Pets Policy: Sorry, No Pets
Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.
Property Type: Condo

FOR RENT

Completely remodeled 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo located across the street from Castle Rock Park. You'll enjoy year round views of the Iconic Castle Rock and the upcoming Starlighting from your private patio! This condo offers an open and spacious floor plan on the ground floor. Although built in the in the 80's there's nothing old about this unit, updated from top to bottom with high-end touches that will have your friends feeling envious and you proud to call it home. Updates to this home include interior paint, plush new carpet, new countertops and cabinets in kitchen and baths, new stainless steel appliances, new tile in the master bathroom. Equipped with A/C for those hot summer days and new fireplace insert for those cold winter nights. Hop on your bike and head to the nearby Rec Center or Historic Castle Rock to enjoy restaurants, festivals, & more!

Nearby schools include: Castle Rock Elementary - Mesa Jr High - Douglas County High School

No Smoking community. No pets allowed. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.. - Water/Trash included, tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. - No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Canyon Dr have any available units?
761 Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 761 Canyon Dr have?
Some of 761 Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
761 Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 761 Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 761 Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 761 Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 761 Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 761 Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 761 Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 761 Canyon Dr has units with air conditioning.
