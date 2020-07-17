761 Canyon Dr

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1984
Sq/ft 782
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 1 Detached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year Min
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Pets Policy: Sorry, No Pets
Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.
Property Type: Condo
FOR RENT
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo located across the street from Castle Rock Park. You'll enjoy year round views of the Iconic Castle Rock and the upcoming Starlighting from your private patio! This condo offers an open and spacious floor plan on the ground floor. Although built in the in the 80's there's nothing old about this unit, updated from top to bottom with high-end touches that will have your friends feeling envious and you proud to call it home. Updates to this home include interior paint, plush new carpet, new countertops and cabinets in kitchen and baths, new stainless steel appliances, new tile in the master bathroom. Equipped with A/C for those hot summer days and new fireplace insert for those cold winter nights. Hop on your bike and head to the nearby Rec Center or Historic Castle Rock to enjoy restaurants, festivals, & more!
Nearby schools include: Castle Rock Elementary - Mesa Jr High - Douglas County High School
No Smoking community. No pets allowed. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.. - Water/Trash included, tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. - No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance