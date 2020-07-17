761 Canyon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

KEY FEATURES



Year Built: 1984

Sq/ft 782

Bedrooms: 1 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Baths

Parking: 1 Detached Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year Min

Deposit: 1 Month's Rent

Pets Policy: Sorry, No Pets

Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.

Property Type: Condo



FOR RENT



Completely remodeled 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo located across the street from Castle Rock Park. You'll enjoy year round views of the Iconic Castle Rock and the upcoming Starlighting from your private patio! This condo offers an open and spacious floor plan on the ground floor. Although built in the in the 80's there's nothing old about this unit, updated from top to bottom with high-end touches that will have your friends feeling envious and you proud to call it home. Updates to this home include interior paint, plush new carpet, new countertops and cabinets in kitchen and baths, new stainless steel appliances, new tile in the master bathroom. Equipped with A/C for those hot summer days and new fireplace insert for those cold winter nights. Hop on your bike and head to the nearby Rec Center or Historic Castle Rock to enjoy restaurants, festivals, & more!



Nearby schools include: Castle Rock Elementary - Mesa Jr High - Douglas County High School



No Smoking community. No pets allowed. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.. - Water/Trash included, tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. - No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance